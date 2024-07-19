American Express Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.02 billion, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $2.17 billion, or $2.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American Express Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $16.33 billion from $14.96 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.02 Bln. vs. $2.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.15 vs. $2.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $16.33 Bln vs. $14.96 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.30 - $13.80

