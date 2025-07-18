American Express Co. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.885 million, or $4.08 per share. This compares with $3.015 million, or $4.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Express Co. reported adjusted earnings of $4.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $17.856 billion from $16.333 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.885 Mln. vs. $3.015 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.08 vs. $4.15 last year. -Revenue: $17.856 Bln vs. $16.333 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.00 to $15.50

