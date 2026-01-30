American Express Co. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.429 billion, or $3.53 per share. This compares with $2.139 billion, or $3.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $18.980 billion from $17.179 billion last year.

American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.429 Bln. vs. $2.139 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.53 vs. $3.04 last year. -Revenue: $18.980 Bln vs. $17.179 Bln last year.

