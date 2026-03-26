American Express Bets Big on AI, Cash Back in 2026 Push

American Express Company AXP is stepping up its commercial strategy with the launch of the new Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card, alongside a broader rollout of AI-powered tools and integrated financial solutions tailored for businesses of all sizes.

At the heart of this strategy lies a straightforward rewards system: unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases and 5% on travel booked through AXP’s platform, paired with no preset spending limit. The Graphite card is designed for business owners who appreciate simple rewards and the flexibility of liquidity, two key factors for small and mid-sized businesses navigating today’s unpredictable economic landscape.

But the bigger story lies beyond the card itself. American Express is gearing up to launch eight new or improved offerings in 2026, which will include expense management software, virtual card integrations and some AI-driven features. The introduction of ChatGPT Business statement credit and AI expense automation tools signals a deeper integration of generative AI into financial workflows, an area where competition is rapidly intensifying.

These moves strengthen AXP’s positioning as more than just a card issuer. By combining payments, software and AI, the company is building an ecosystem aimed at embedding itself deeper into day-to-day business operations. This could improve customer stickiness while opening new revenue streams beyond transaction fees.

This expansion reflects a dual focus: capturing higher spending through richer rewards while driving long-term engagement via tech-led solutions. If executed well, American Express’ 2026 roadmap could solidify its leadership in the premium business segment and broaden its competitive edge.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AXP’s competitors in the payments space include Mastercard Incorporated MA and Visa Inc. V.

Mastercard is strengthening its SME presence through value-added services like expense management, cybersecurity and data analytics. Instead of competing solely on rewards, MA focuses on collaborations and embedded finance, enabling businesses to integrate payments seamlessly into workflows while driving higher transaction volumes and client retention.

Visa continues to dominate through scale, leveraging its vast global network and strong issuer partnerships. V is expanding SME offerings via digital tools, real-time payments and B2B solutions, while enabling fintech collaborations that enhance payment flexibility, cross-border capabilities and working capital access for growing businesses.

American Express’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 9.1% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 20.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60X, up from the industry average of 9.22X. AXP carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.53 per share, implying a 14% jump from the year-ago period.



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AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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