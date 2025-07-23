Markets
American Electric Power Chair Sara Matinez Plans To Resign, CEO William To Replace

July 23, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP), on Wednesday announced that Sara Martinez Tucker will be resigning as Chair of the Board for personal reasons. The company has elected CEO and President William Fehrman as Chair to replace Sara.

Sara's resignation will be effective July 31 and she will continue as an independent Lead Director from August 1.

American Electric Power is currently trading 0.19% lesser at $109.95 on the Nasdaq.

