American Eagle's Denim Dominance Returns: Will Global Growth Follow?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO is firmly reclaiming its denim leadership. The company delivered an upbeat second-quarter fiscal 2025 performance, driven by a powerful resurgence in its denim business. The company’s renewed marketing push and celebrity collaborations have reignited consumer enthusiasm. Its fall “Great Jean” campaign starring Sydney Sweeney broke company records for customer acquisition and brand engagement. This campaign generated more than 40 billion impressions, boosting traffic across stores and online channels. The company’s follow-up collaboration with Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce further sustained this denim momentum, reinforcing American Eagle’s position as a leading lifestyle denim brand.



American Eagle’s strength lies in its inclusive denim lineup, offering fits and styles that appeal across ages and body types. In the past six weeks, the company has seen positive consumer sentiment and a marked increase in purchase intent, suggesting that new shoppers can evolve into long-term loyal customers. The company’s balanced pricing strategy, featuring good, better and best tiers, has also struck the right chord, with selective price increases offset by strong perceived value.



Overall, American Eagle is focusing on denim as a key driver for growth, backed by solid demand and successful marketing strategies. While the company’s core focus is on strengthening its U.S. business, management is optimistic about the potential of its marketing-driven momentum to extend globally. The key question now is whether this U.S. denim revival can translate into sustained global growth. If American Eagle successfully translates its U.S. denim dominance into consistent international appeal through localization and digital reach, it could unlock the next phase of sustainable, global growth.

The Zacks Rundown for AEO

AEO’s shares have gained 1.8% year to date against the industry’s decline of 18.4%. AEO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AEO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05X, lower than the industry’s average 16.12X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEO’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 36.2% and fiscal 2026 earnings imply a year-over-year rise of 22.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

