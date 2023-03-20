American Eagle Credit Card: 4 Key Benefits and Alternatives

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Inc. is one of the most popular retailers in the country. Known particularly for its jeans, the chain operates over 1,300 stores worldwide.

Whether you swear by its Temp Tech jeans or love Aerie’s loungewear, you may consider signing up for an American Eagle credit card to take advantage of special benefits and to earn additional points. Before submitting your credit card application, here’s what you should know.

Highlights of the American Eagle Credit Card

American Eagle has two credit card options:

American Eagle Real Rewards Card: A store card that can only be used at American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie.

A store card that can only be used at American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie. American Eagle Real Rewards Visa: A Visa card that can be used anywhere Visa is accepted.

Both cards are issued through Synchrony Bank.

American Eagle cards don’t have annual fees, and you can earn Real Rewards points on your purchases that can be redeemed toward future American Eagle or Aerie purchases. Cardmembers also get benefits like free shipping and returns.

American Eagle Credit Card Benefits

Becoming a cardholder allows you to take advantage of several perks:

1. Upgraded Real Rewards Status

When you become a card member, AEO automatically upgrades you to the Level 2 Real Rewards membership level. As a Level 2 member, you can earn more points per dollar spent, get access to members-only sales and events and get special benefits like a 20% off birthday coupon.

If you spend at least $350 per calendar year, you can reach Level 3 status, allowing you to earn more points and giving you access to more substantial discounts.

Credit card members earn two times the normal points, so Level 2 members earn 30 points per dollar spent and Level 3 members earn 40 points per dollar spent.

For every 1,250 points you earn, you can redeem them for a $5 credit toward future American Eagle or Aerie purchases. If you’re a cardholder with a Level 2 membership, you’d have to spend about $42 to qualify for a $5 reward. With a Level 3 membership, you’d have to spend just $31.25.

If you qualify for the American Eagle Real Rewards Visa, you can also earn five points for every dollar spent at non-AEO retailers.

2. Quadruple Points on Qualifying Jeans

As a card member, you can earn four times Real Rewards points on qualifying jeans purchases. Level 2 rewards members will earn 60 points per dollar spent, and Level 3 rewards members will earn 80 points per dollar spent.

3. Special Sales and Discounts

Card members get access to special sales, including:

Exclusive cardmember-only sale events throughout the year

A pick-your-own sale day, where members can choose one day a year to shop for discounted merchandise

Free shipping and returns on purchases made at AE.com and Aerie.com

4. First Purchase Discount

New card members are eligible for 20% off their first purchase.

American Eagle Credit Card Drawbacks

Although the American Eagle credit cards could be useful for some shoppers, there are some drawbacks to consider:

Higher-than-average annual percentage rate (APR): Both the American Eagle Real Rewards card and the American Eagle Real Rewards Visa have APRs significantly higher than the average for all credit cards that assess interest.

Both the American Eagle Real Rewards card and the American Eagle Real Rewards Visa have APRs significantly higher than the average for all credit cards that assess interest. Reward expiration: With the Real Rewards program, your rewards expire after 30 days. You’ll lose those rewards if you don’t redeem them within that period.

With the Real Rewards program, your rewards expire after 30 days. You’ll lose those rewards if you don’t redeem them within that period. Cannot be used for all brands: Although American Eagle Outfitters also operates Todd Snyder New York, American Eagle credit card users cannot earn points or rewards on Todd Snyder purchases.

Who Should Get the American Eagle Credit Card?

The American Eagle credit cards are best for those who regularly shop at American Eagle or Aerie. It doesn’t have an annual fee, so if you stop in or shop online at least once per month, the cards allow you to earn and redeem rewards towards your purchases and help you save money.

If you only shop for clothes occasionally, your rewards will likely expire before you can use them, so you’d be better off with a general rewards card that offers cash back instead.

Alternatives to the American Eagle Credit Card

If you decide against the American Eagle credit cards, consider these alternatives:

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

If you have less-than-perfect credit, you may consider signing up for the American Eagle Real Rewards; store cards are easier to qualify for than other cards. But another way to build credit is with a secured credit card. They require a security deposit, but as you make payments, you can establish your credit and improve your credit score.

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an excellent choice for those that need to build or improve their credit. It has no annual fee, and no minimum credit score is required. And it’s one of the few secured cards that allows you to earn cash-back rewards. You can earn .

Blue Cash Everyday

The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express (Terms apply. See rates & fees) could be a good fit for someone looking for a rewards card without an annual fee. You can earn .

If you are looking for other options, check out our picks for the best cash-back credit cards of 2023.

Bottom Line

If you frequently shop at American Eagle or Aerie, its two credit cards can allow you to earn extra Real Rewards points, access exclusive sales and get extra perks like free shipping. But, like many store-branded cards, the American Eagle credit cards have higher-than-average APRs and rewards are of limited use. If you do sign up for one of the cards, limit your spending so that you can afford to pay off the statement balance in full every month and avoid costly interest charges.

To view rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express please visit this page.

