American Classics Apparel Integrates Kornit Apollo for Enhanced Production Efficiency and Quality in Licensed Apparel

American Classics Apparel adopts Kornit Apollo to enhance production efficiency, address labor shortages, and meet rising demand.

Kornit Digital has announced that American Classics Apparel, a leading wholesaler of licensed apparel, is implementing the Kornit Apollo platform to enhance production efficiency and address labor shortages. This shift from traditional screen printing to advanced digital production allows American Classics to meet the increasing demand in the e-commerce and retail sectors. With nearly 30 years in the industry, American Classics provides iconic merchandise linked to music, movies, and television and sells through major retailers and online platforms. The addition of Kornit Apollo, combined with other Kornit systems, enables the company to improve its speed and quality in production, positioning it for sustained growth. This move is praised by both American Classics and Kornit leadership as a significant advancement in licensed apparel production.

American Classics Apparel is adopting the Kornit Apollo platform, enhancing production efficiency and enabling a transition to digital garment production.

The adoption positions American Classics to better meet rising e-commerce and retail demands amid ongoing labor challenges.

The partnership exemplifies a commitment to speed, flexibility, and quality in the licensed apparel market, aiming for industry-leading turnaround times.

This strategic move reaffirms American Classics' status as a top player in licensed apparel, aligning with their long-standing reputation and customer expectations.

The press release highlights the ongoing labor shortages faced by American Classics, indicating potential challenges in their workforce stability.

The need to transition from traditional screen printing to digital production due to skyrocketing demand may suggest that American Classics was previously unable to meet customer needs effectively.

The focus on new technology adoption could imply that past production methods were inadequate, raising concerns about previous operational inefficiencies.

What technology is American Classics adopting for production?

American Classics is adopting the Kornit Apollo platform for high-speed digital garment production.

How does Kornit Apollo improve production efficiency?

Kornit Apollo enhances production efficiency by providing speed, flexibility, and addressing labor challenges through innovative technology.

What market demands is American Classics responding to?

American Classics is responding to surging customer demand and rapid growth in the e-tailer marketplace for licensed apparel.

What types of apparel does American Classics specialize in?

American Classics specializes in licensed apparel from music, movies, and gaming, featuring iconic designs.

Where can I find more information about Kornit Digital's technologies?

More information about Kornit Digital’s technologies can be found on their official website at www.kornit.com.

Trailblazing licensed wholesaler embraces Kornit Apollo to boost production efficiency, overcome labor challenges, and deliver top-quality apparel faster than ever before





Transition from traditional screen printing to cutting-edge digital production positions American Classics to better meet growing e-commerce and retail demands













ROSH-HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Kornit Digital LTD.





(NASDAQ: KRNT)



(“Kornit” or the “Company”),



a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, today announced that American Classics Apparel, Inc., a top wholesaler of licensed music, movie, and gaming apparel, is adopting the Kornit Apollo platform. This next-generation direct-to-garment powerhouse accelerates the company’s shift from traditional screen printing to high-speed digital production – ensuring it can keep pace with the surging customer demand and rapid growth of the e-tailer marketplace.





Headquartered in Hanceville, Alabama, American Classics has been a trusted name in licensed apparel for nearly three decades – offering iconic designs from beloved brands in music (AC/DC), movies (Rocky) and television (Cheers). Sold through retail giants like Walmart and online platforms such as Amazon, their products define fan gear excellence.





With the addition of



Kornit Apollo



to its arsenal on top of



Kornit Atlas MAX POLY



production and range of earlier Kornit direct-to-garment systems – the company is ready to deliver faster, more efficiently and with unmatched quality.







“Setting a New Standard for Licensed Apparel”







“For years, our partnership with Kornit has empowered us to integrate cutting-edge, on-demand digital production into our operations,” said Greg Brown, Vice President at American Classics Apparel, Inc. “Now, with skyrocketing demand for our licensed apparel and ongoing labor shortages, Kornit Apollo is arriving at the perfect moment. This innovative platform gives us speed, flexibility, and efficiency we need to scale while maintaining the superior quality of our customers expect. It's truly a gamechanger for our business.”







“The Future of Licensed Apparel Production”







“In the world of licensed apparel, speed to market is everything – yet quality must remain paramount,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “American Classics has consistently set the bar for fan-driven apparel, and their adoption of Kornit Apollo represents a bold step forward. With this powerful system, they’re poised to deliver industry-leading turnaround times and unparalleled quality while addressing regional labor challenges. We’re proud to help them usher in this next chapter of innovation and growth.”





To learn more about Kornit Apollo and how it’s revolutionizing the transition from screen to digital production, visit



www.kornit.com



.







About Kornit Digital







Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion, and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit



www.kornit.com



.







Kornit Media Contact







Craig Librett





Public Relations







Craig.librett@kornit.com







Ingrid Van Loocke





Public Relations – Europe







ingrid@pr4u.be















A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b207237-7a38-4a49-9220-264e313e676c





