American Century U.S. Quality Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VALQ

In trading on Friday, shares of the American Century U.S. Quality Value ETF (Symbol: VALQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $65.17, changing hands as low as $65.14 per share. American Century U.S. Quality Value shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VALQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VALQ's low point in its 52 week range is $55.7077 per share, with $70.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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