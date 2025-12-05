Stocks
American Battery Technology (ABAT) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 7.14

December 05, 2025 — 07:09 pm EST

The average one-year price target for American Battery Technology (NasdaqCM:ABAT) has been revised to $7.14 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.41% from the latest reported closing price of $4.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 188 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Battery Technology. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 28.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABAT is 0.01%, an increase of 194.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.18% to 28,278K shares. ABAT / American Battery Technology Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ABAT is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,578K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,264K shares , representing an increase of 12.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 59.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,062K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 190.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,759K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 1,409K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 98.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 21,510.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,255K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABAT by 47.87% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

