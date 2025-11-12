American Axle Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Decrease Y/Y

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. The company recorded earnings of 20 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. AXL generated quarterly revenues of $1.51 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion. Revenues remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance of AXL

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1.05 billion, nearly flat year over year. The figure, however, topped our estimate of $1.02 billion. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $156.8 million, which rose 15.5% on a year-over-year basis and surpassed our estimate of $136 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $595 million, which remained flat year over year but missed our estimate of $600 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $37.9 million, which fell 2% year over year and missed our estimate of $40.7 million.

AXL’s Financial Position

American Axle’s third-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $98.8 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $94.6 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.3 million, down from $143.6 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $52.9 million, up from $46.6 million reported in the year-ago period.



In the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, the company posted free cash flow of $79.5 million compared with $70.7 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $714.1 million, up from $552.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Its net long-term debt was $2.59 billion, up from $2.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

AXL’s Revised Outlook for 2025

American Axle revised 2025 revenues in the band of $5.8-$5.9 billion compared with the prior estimated range of $5.75-$5.95 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the band of $710-$745 million compared with the previous guidance of $695-$745 million.



Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated between $180 million and $210 million compared with the prior guidance of $175-$215 million.

American Axle’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AXL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are General Motors Company GM, OPENLANE, Inc. KAR and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM’s 2025 and 2026 EPS has improved 8 cents and 6 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAR’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 9.4% and 48.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 9 cents and 11 cents, respectively, in the past seven days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.6% and 16.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have improved 12 cents and 22 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.