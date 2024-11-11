American Axle Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations, Guidance Revised

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a cent. The company had incurred a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company generated quarterly revenues of $1.50 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.51 billion. Revenues declined 3% on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $1.04 billion, down 1.7% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed our estimate of $1.03 billion. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $135.7 million, which fell 1.1% on a year-over-year basis and missed our estimate of $141.5 million.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $596.5 million, which fell 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and missed our estimate of $604.5 million. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $38.7 million, which rose 98.5% and outpaced our estimate of $21.3 million.

Financial Position

American Axle’s third-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $94.6 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $81.8 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $143.6 million, down from $178.3 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $72.9 million, up from $47.5 million reported in the year-ago period.



In the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, the company posted an adjusted free cash flow of $74.6 million compared with $135.8 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, American Axle had cash and cash equivalents of $542.5 million, up from $519.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Its net long-term debt was $2.64 billion, down from $2.75 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.

AXL Revises 2024 Outlook

American Axle now envisions full-year 2024 revenues in the band of $6.10-$6.15 billion compared with the prior estimated range of $6.10-$6.30 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated in the band of $715-$745 million compared with the previous projection of $705-$755 million.



Adjusted free cash flow is expected in the range of $200-$220 million compared with the previous estimate of $200-$240 million.

