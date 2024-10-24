American Airlines sees 2025 capacity up low single digits y/y

08:45 EDT American Airlines (AAL) sees 2025 capacity up low single digits y/y
- American Airlines ‘seeing some of the best operational performance of the year’
- American Airlines sees 2025 aircraft CapEx less than $3B
- American Airlines sees Q4 capacity up 1%-3%, FY capacity up 5%-6%
- American Airlines expects to recover lost corporate sales by end of 2025
- American Airlines: Full restoration of revenue will take some time
