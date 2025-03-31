American Airlines to Launch New Flights to Boost Connectivity

In a bid to broaden its network, American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL ) is introducing new routes to two popular destinations — Cancun, Mexico (CUN), and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) — while also expanding services on routes to Hawaii, South America and Europe.

Starting Nov. 8, 2025, AAL plans to offer international service from Oklahoma City (OKC) to CUN, marking itself as the first carrier to provide such connectivity from the state of Oklahoma. This route will be served on Saturdays using Boeing 737 aircraft. Similarly, four new routes to PUJ — originating from Indianapolis (IND), Nashville (BNA), Pittsburgh (PIT) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) — are scheduled to start from Dec. 6. All of these have been scheduled for Saturdays only. These routes boost AAL’s position as the most popular airline to choose for beach getaways.

AAL also plans to expand service from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Hawaii, along with resuming service to Kona (KOA) and expanded service to Kahului (OGG). Further, complementing the recently announced winter service between Chicago (ORD) and Honolulu (HNL), American Airlines aims to provide more than 15 daily flights between the continental United States and Hawaii.

In order to increase its popularity in vacation destinations, AAL plans to provide up to four daily flights between Miami (MIA) and Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), between December 2025 and January 2026. Additionally, American Airlines will offer up to 10 weekly flights between DFW and Sao Paulo (GRU) and up to 10 daily flights to Brazil.

AAL is also increasing its domestic network with the launch of new nonstop services from Los Angeles (LAX) to Des Moines, IA (DSM), and from Phoenix (PHX) to Little Rock, AR (LIT), starting Oct. 6.

Furthermore, with the announcement of a new seasonal service between Charlotte, NC (CLT), and Aspen, CO (ASE), starting Dec. 19, AAL marked its first-ever nonstop to ASE from CLT. This new service also complemented AAL’s existing flights between CLT and Denver (DEN).

The aforementioned newly introduced routes reflect AAL’s strategy to serve diverse traveler needs, ranging from beach escapes to winter adventures.Such strategic moves are likely to strengthen AAL’scompetitive position in the airline industry by retaining old customers as well as attracting newer ones.

AAL is expected to operate more than 270 daily flights to destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America from the United States this winter.

Brian Znotins, senior vice president of Network Planning at AAL, stated, “American’s comprehensive global network is designed to give customers more access to the destinations they want to visit. Together with new routes, more flights on popular routes and extended seasons to major destinations, American’s schedule is designed for travelers to get away to sun, sand and more next winter.”

AAL is not the sole U.S. airline to expand its international network. Alaska Airlines, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group ALK, will also launch a new nonstop service between Seattle and Seoul Incheon. The service will commence on Sept. 12. Flights on this route will be operated by Hawaiian Airlines, which was acquired by Alaska Air last year.

A long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft will operate on the route. The Pacific Northwest will be linked to South Korea via this route as Alaska Air develops the Seattle hub into a new global gateway.

The carrier aims to serve at least 12 nonstop international destinations with widebody aircraft from Seattle by 2030. Daily flights between Seattle and Tokyo Narita will commence on May 12. The company’s Seattle hub is the largest airline hub on the West Coast, serving more than 100 nonstop destinations across North America for convenient travel options and connections.

Earlier this year, JetBlue Airways JBLU launched flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The company’s daily, year-round service to Orlando International Airport and three-times-weekly, seasonal service to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers take off from Manchester.

