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American Airlines Group Stock Falls 4%

April 20, 2026 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) are falling about 4 percent during Monday morning trading, possibly due to a statement released by the company last week, clearing rumors regarding a merger with United Airlines.

The company's stock is currently trading at $12.15, down 4.85 percent, over the previous close of $12.78 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $8.96 and $16.50 in the past one year.

The company further stated that it is not engaged with or interested in any discussions regarding the merger. It added that while changes in the broader airline marketplace may be necessary, a combination with United would be negative for competition and for consumers, and therefore inconsistent with our understanding of the government's philosophy toward the industry and principles of antitrust law.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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