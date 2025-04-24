American Airlines Group Inc Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) announced Loss for its first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$473 million, or -$0.72 per share. This compares with -$312 million, or -$0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$386 million or -$0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $12.551 billion from $12.570 billion last year.

American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

