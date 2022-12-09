Like many airlines, American Airlines charges fees for checked bags. These fees can add up quickly, especially if you have more than one bag or multiple travelers. American Airlines offers a straightforward baggage fee structure based on where you’re flying and size and weight limits.

Sure, you can try to avoid fees by lugging a carry-on, but there’s no guarantee there will be room on the plane or that you can fit all your travel essentials in a carry-on. There are ways to avoid fees, though, if you have elite status with the airline or have certain American Airlines credit cards.

How Much Are American Airlines Baggage Fees?

American Airlines checked bag fees vary depending on a few factors. The following baggage fees are for luggage that meets standard size and weight restrictions.

The weight limit for baggage on American Airlines flights is 50 pounds per bag for economy-class passengers and 70 pounds per bag for premium-cabin passengers.

American Airlines charges additional fees for luggage over the airline’s weight and size limits. Overweight bag fees start at $100 for bags 51 to 70 pounds and $200 for bags 70 to 100 pounds. American Airlines doesn’t accept checked bags over 100 pounds. You can check oversized bags, too, but for an extra charge. American Airlines won’t check bags over 126 inches in size, which is calculated by adding the total outside dimensions of each bag, length + width + height. Oversized fees start at $200 per bag for luggage 63 to 126 inches (158 to 320 centimeters).

The airline makes allowances for special items outside the standard baggage guidelines, including select sports equipment, musical instruments, military baggage, mobility devices and more. Check with the airline for restrictions and fees for items outside its standard baggage guidelines.

American Airlines Carry-on Policies

American Airlines allows passengers one free carry-on and one personal item on all flights. Carry-on baggage and personal items are subject to the following size restrictions:

Personal item: 18 inches by 14 inches by 8 inches (45 by 35 by 20 centimeters)

Carry-on: 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches (56 by 36 by 23 centimeters)

Some items fall outside of standard carry-on policies. You can take a soft-sided garment bag up to 51 inches (130 cm) as a carry-on. Diaper bags (one per child) are also permitted in addition to carry-on allowances. Car seats and strollers don’t count towards limits either.

How To Avoid Baggage Fees on American Airlines

The good news is that there are several ways to avoid paying American Airlines baggage fees when checking bags.

Earn Elite Status With American Airlines

One of the benefits of becoming an American Airlines AAdvantage member is free checked bags for yourself and select travel companions. The airline’s loyalty program has four elite status tiers, each offering complimentary checked baggage benefits on American Airlines flights:

AAdvantage Gold: One free checked bag

AAdvantage Platinum: Two free checked bags

AAdvantage Platinum Pro: Three free checked bags

AAdvantage Executive Platinum: Three free checked bags

Along with free checked bags, AAdvantage members have access to additional perks like status mileage bonuses, free upgrades, preferred seats, and more. The specific benefits available depend on your status tier.

Use an American Airlines Credit Card

You can qualify for free checked bags through select airline credit cards. American Airlines offers co-branded rewards cards through Barclays and Citi. Checked baggage benefits vary depending on which card you carry.

Book a Premium Cabin

Many airlines, including American Airlines, do not charge baggage fees on premium cabin fares. If you’re flying economy plan on paying a fee for checking your luggage, but booking a higher class will avoid those extra charges. First class, business and premium economy flyers are eligible for up to two free checked bags on select flights. Select Flagship First customers receive up to three free checked bags.

Use Travel Credits

If you can’t avoid checked baggage fees, some credit cards offer travel credits to help cover the extra charges. For example, The Platinum Card® from American Express offers up to $200 in airline fee statement credits annually for miscellaneous airline charges, including checked bag fees (enrollment required, terms apply). The Chase Sapphire Reserve® offers cardholders a $300 annual travel credit they can apply to any travel purchase charged to the card.

Some rewards credit cards allow you to use points or miles to cover travel expenses, including baggage fees. The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earn bonus miles for card purchases. You can redeem Capital One miles to cover the cost of travel purchases made with your card.

Be a Member of the Military

Airline benefits aren’t the best reason to join the military, but if you are already in the military, you can access certain benefits through American Airlines like discounted fares, priority boarding and free checked baggage. Active duty U.S. military members and their dependents receive up to five free checked bags when traveling on orders. If you’re an active military member traveling for personal reasons, you can receive up to three free checked bags with proper identification.

Don’t Check a Bag

Depending on your luggage packing skills, you can avoid checked baggage fees by avoiding checking bags from the start. If you can pack light enough to meet AA’s carry-on guidelines, you won’t have to worry about additional baggage fees.

Carrying on your luggage can also help you avoid a long wait at baggage claim. And finally, it’s also an obvious way to avoid lost or damaged luggage.

Fly on Another Airline

If you plan to check bags and have no way to avoid American Airlines fees, consider booking flights with another airline. Some airlines don’t charge a fee for checked baggage, depending on where you’re traveling. For example, Southwest Airlines allows two free checked bags per passenger on all flights.

Each airline has its own baggage policies. Check with your airline carrier to determine baggage fees for your travel itinerary.

When Do I Pay American Airlines Baggage Fees?

You can often prepay American Airlines baggage fees before arriving at the airport. You can prepay for up to three bags online or through the airline’s mobile app from when you check-in for your flight, up to four hours before departure.

If the option to prepay for baggage isn’t available online or through the mobile app, you will need to pay any baggage fees at the airport check-in counter.

American Airlines baggage fees are nonrefundable, so don’t prepay for bags if you may qualify for free checked bags at the airport.

Bottom Line

If you want to check a bag on American Airlines, expect to pull out your wallet unless you book a premium cabin or have checked bag benefits from your credit card. If you fly regularly, you might want to take a look at the AAdvantage credit card portfolio as any annual fees could well be worth it in checked bag fee savings.

