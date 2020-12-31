Markets

Ameri Holdings Completes Name Change To Enveric Biosciences; Effects Reverse Stock Split

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB), formerly Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH), said Thursday it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its IT services business.

The company also completed the tender offer, whereby it purchased the outstanding common shares of Jay Pharma Inc. in exchange for shares of its own common stock, or preferred stock, and Jay Pharma became its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further, Enveric Biosciences said it has completed its name change from Ameri Holdings to Enveric Biosciences and effected a 1-for-4 reverse split of its common stock, effective as of 4:02 pm Eastern Time, December 30, 2020.

Enveric will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of trading this morning, December 31, 2020, under its new ticker symbol "ENVB" on a post-reverse-stock-split basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular