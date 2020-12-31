Ameri Holdings Completes Name Change To Enveric Biosciences; Effects Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB), formerly Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH), said Thursday it has completed the previously announced spin-off of its IT services business.

The company also completed the tender offer, whereby it purchased the outstanding common shares of Jay Pharma Inc. in exchange for shares of its own common stock, or preferred stock, and Jay Pharma became its wholly-owned subsidiary.

Further, Enveric Biosciences said it has completed its name change from Ameri Holdings to Enveric Biosciences and effected a 1-for-4 reverse split of its common stock, effective as of 4:02 pm Eastern Time, December 30, 2020.

Enveric will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of trading this morning, December 31, 2020, under its new ticker symbol "ENVB" on a post-reverse-stock-split basis.

