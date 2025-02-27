Ameresco Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $37.09 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $33.74 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameresco Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.73 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to $532.67 million from $441.37 million last year.

Ameresco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37.09 Mln. vs. $33.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $532.67 Mln vs. $441.37 Mln last year.

