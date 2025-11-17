Ameresco (AMRC) Price Target Increased by 14.07% to 43.18

The average one-year price target for Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) has been revised to $43.18 / share. This is an increase of 14.07% from the prior estimate of $37.85 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $60.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from the latest reported closing price of $32.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameresco. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMRC is 0.18%, an increase of 44.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 41,574K shares. The put/call ratio of AMRC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,736K shares representing 13.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 62.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 3,203K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,847K shares , representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 72.52% over the last quarter.

AIRR - First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance(TM) ETF holds 1,689K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,154K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares , representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMRC by 65.35% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,080K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

