Ameren to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted AEE’s Q4 Performance

The company is expected to have continued to benefit from its strategic investments in infrastructure modernization and grid resilience, which must have enhanced operational efficiency and reliability across its service territories. Ameren is leveraging smart switches, particularly under its Smart Energy Plan, to further modernize its electric grid, improving service reliability and operational efficiency. This initiative should have further boosted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



Increasing electricity demand from data centers, driven by artificial intelligence workloads, is expected to have provided additional support to the company’s quarterly earnings. Strong rate-based growth and solid revenue expectation are likely to have enhanced the overall performance.



The company’s fourth-quarter earnings are anticipated to have benefited from new electric service rates that came into service during the previous quarters.



Ameren Missouri’s higher operations and maintenance expenses, primarily due to tree trimming and energy center expenditures, might have had a negative impact. Higher interest expenses must have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

AEE’s Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, flat year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.09 billion, implying 7.9% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren’s total electric sales is pinned at 16,648.05 gigawatt-hours (in millions), implying 4.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s registered figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Ameren this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you can see below.



Ameren Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Ameren Corporation price-eps-surprise | Ameren Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Ameren carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors may also consider the following players from the same industry, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.11 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.



Alliant Energy LNT is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 19. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 58 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%.



AES Corporation AES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 26. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 11.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.





