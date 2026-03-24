Ameren Poised for Growth on Rising Power Demand & Investments

Ameren Corporation’s AEE systematic investments in growth projects, infrastructure upgrades and renewable portfolio will help improve service reliability and generate higher profits.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company faces execution and regulatory risks.

Factors Acting in Favor of AEE Stock

Driven by surging electricity demand across the United States — fueled by robust economic growth and the rapid expansion of data centers — utilities are strengthening their presence nationwide through increased investments in infrastructure upgrades, including grid modernization and clean energy generation capacity expansion.



The booming data center industry, driven by AI and cloud computing, is creating significant new load, allowing Ameren to secure new power supply contracts. To meet rising customer demand, the company plans significant investments in generation capacity and grid hardening. Its preferred plan projects 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of load growth by 2032, while additional scenarios estimate growth ranging from 0.5 GW to 2 GW over the same period. AEE’s 2025 Integrated Resource Plan outlines plan for a total of 5.3 GW of new generation capacity between 2025 and 2030.



The company invested nearly $4.13 billion in 2025 to bolster its infrastructure and improve customer service. Ameren expects to invest $31.8 billion during 2026-2030. This investment plan supports a 10.6% rate base CAGR. The company projects a solid pipeline of regulated infrastructure investments of more than $70 billion during 2026-2035. These investments are aimed at supporting Ameren’s overall system reliability and environmental compliance, along with modernizing its electric and natural gas transmission and distribution grids.

Headwinds for AEE Stock

Ameren plans significant infrastructure investments through 2030 to upgrade its electric and natural gas systems and support energy transition goals. However, these initiatives carry substantial risks, including regulatory approvals, cost overruns, supply-chain constraints, project execution challenges, financing needs, and evolving energy policies.



Ameren faces significant uncertainty around future energy demand. While industry projections point to potential growth, actual demand in Ameren’s service territory may not materialize, as it depends on new customers choosing to locate there and on the company’s ability to build and secure timely regulatory approval for the necessary infrastructure. Absent regulatory mechanisms that ensure cost recovery, lower sales volumes could result in revenue under-recovery, higher customer rates, stranded costs, or asset impairments, potentially affecting Ameren’s financial performance and liquidity.

AEE’s Share Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 7.1% compared with the industry’s 1.7% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are NiSource NI, Duke Energy DUK and Entergy Corporation ETR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.97%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NI’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies an improvement of 7.9% year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DUK’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 6.3% year over year. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.8% in the last four quarters.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETR’s 2026 EPS implies an improvement of 12.8% year over year.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.