Ameren Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $640 million, or $2.35 per share. This compares with $456 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.2% to $2.699 billion from $2.173 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $640 Mln. vs. $456 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.35 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $2.699 Bln vs. $2.173 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.