Ameren Corp Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Ameren Corp (AEE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $252 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ameren Corp reported adjusted earnings of $214 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $1.782 billion from $1.941 billion last year.

Ameren Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $252 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.782 Bln vs. $1.941 Bln last year.

