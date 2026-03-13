Ameren (AEE) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Ameren (AEE). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ameren due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Ameren Q4 Earnings Higher Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y



Ameren Corporation reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 1.3%. The bottom line also increased 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s recorded figure.



The year-over-year upside in the bottom line can be attributed to higher operating income generated in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.



AEE reported adjusted earnings of $5.03 per share for 2025 compared with $4.63 in 2024, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 8.6%.

AEE’s Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $1.78 billion in the reported quarter, down 8.2% year over year. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 billion by 14.9%.



AEE reported total revenues of $8.8 billion for 2025 compared with $7.62 billion in 2024, which reflects a year-over-year rise of 15.4%.

AEE: Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes increased 6.3% to 16,927 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 15,929 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes rose 7.5% to 57 million dekatherms from the prior-year period’s level.



Total operating expenses were $1.42 billion, down 18.4% year over year.



The company’s interest expenses in the fourth quarter totaled $206 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $171 million.

AEE’s Segmental Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported adjusted earnings of $747 million compared with $604 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase was driven by earnings on increased infrastructure investments and new electric service rates effective June 1, 2025.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported adjusted earnings of $256 million in the fourth quarter compared with $234 million in the year-ago quarter.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported adjusted earnings of $145 million in the fourth quarter compared with $149 million in the prior-year quarter.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported adjusted earnings of $367 million in the fourth quarter compared with $333 million in the year-ago quarter.

AEE’s Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $13 million as of Dec. 31, 2025 compared with $7 million at the end of 2024.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the long-term debt totaled $18.21 billion compared with $17.26 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Net cash flows from operating activities in 2025 were $3.35 billion compared with $2.76 billion in 2024.

AEE’s Guidance

Ameren affirmed its 2026 earnings guidance. It expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.25-$5.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.35, which is at the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Ameren has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Interestingly, Ameren has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Ameren belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, Duke Energy (DUK), has gained 4.5% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended December 2025.

Duke Energy reported revenues of $7.94 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +7.9%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares with $1.66 a year ago.

Duke Energy is expected to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +5.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.8%.

Duke Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.