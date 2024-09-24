News & Insights

Markets
BBWI

Amentum To Replace Bath & Body Works In S&P 500

September 24, 2024 — 08:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI), said that Amentum Holdings Inc. (AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 30, replacing Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, October 1.

Bath & Body Works will replace Movado Group Inc. (MOV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on October 1. S&P 500 constituent Jacob's Solutions Inc. (J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence business, which will merge with private Amentum to create newly publicly traded Amentum Holdings in a transaction expected to be completed on September 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI
SPGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.