Amentum Awarded Up To $4 Bln 10-Year Space Force Range Contract By USSF

(RTTNews) - Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Jacobs Technology Inc., said Monday it has been awarded the Space Force Range Contract (SFRC) by the United States Space Force (USSF), Space Systems Command, with a ceiling value of $4 billion.

The contract will support the Space Force's broad vision of enabling the efficient, high-capacity multi-user Spaceports and deliver engineering solutions to protect U.S. national security.

Under this contract, Amentum will provide systems engineering, cybersecurity, integration, logistics, sustainment, operations, and program management solutions to support Assured Access to Space (AATS) Space Systems Command and realize the USSF's goal to modernize the Launch and Test Range System (LTRS).

Updating the LTRS will enable a high-cadence, multi-user spaceport model for national security, space exploration, and commercial launch operations.

Amentum's initiatives under SFRC include implementation of a consolidated LTRS strategy, Spaceport CONOPS, enhanced range resilience, digital transformation and modernization, and the recruitment and retention of low-density/high-demand technical talent such as machinists, radar specialists, data scientists, and engineers.

The 10-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract starts June 1, 2025. The work will take place across both the Eastern and Western Ranges, including Patrick Space Force Base, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and several geographically separated units.

Amentum will begin transition activities immediately, in partnership with USSF, to maintain continuity and readiness in anticipation of growing launch demand.

