Amended: Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - (Amendment: Corrects earnings figures)

The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $167.9 million or $4.59 per share in the fourth quarter, a rise from $107.9 million or $2.98 per per share last year.

Operating income for the period was $194.6 million, or $5.32 per diluted share versus $113.1 million or $3.13 per diluted share last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.584 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

