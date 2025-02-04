News & Insights

Markets
THG

Amended: Hanover Insurance Group Q4 Profit Rises

February 04, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Amendment: Corrects earnings figures)

The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $167.9 million or $4.59 per share in the fourth quarter, a rise from $107.9 million or $2.98 per per share last year.

Operating income for the period was $194.6 million, or $5.32 per diluted share versus $113.1 million or $3.13 per diluted share last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.584 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167.9 Mln. vs. $107.9 Mln. last year -EPS: $4.59 vs. $2.98 last year. -Revenue: $1.584 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.