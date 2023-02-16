Amedisys (AMED) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.08, changing hands as high as $105.63 per share. Amedisys, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMED's low point in its 52 week range is $79.30 per share, with $179.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.70.

