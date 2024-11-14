News & Insights

Amdocs price target lowered to $111 from $113 at Barclays

November 14, 2024 — 05:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Amdocs (DOX) to $111 from $113 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the CEO roadshow. The company is phasing out low-margin non-core businesses in a move that management indicated will boost recurring revenue and bring fiscal 2025 operating margin north of 21% while delivering double-digit shareholder return, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on DOX:

