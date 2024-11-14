Amdocs price target lowered to $111 from $113 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Amdocs (DOX) to $111 from $113 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the CEO roadshow. The company is phasing out low-margin non-core businesses in a move that management indicated will boost recurring revenue and bring fiscal 2025 operating margin north of 21% while delivering double-digit shareholder return, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DOX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.