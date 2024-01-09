Amdocs (DOX) Introduces Next-Generation CPQ Pro for CSPs

Amdocs DOX has introduced its next-generation configure-price-quote software, Amdocs CPQ Pro. The solution will enable communications service providers (CSPs) to offer advanced enterprise services for all business types by leveraging generative artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

The CPQ Pro leverages Amdocs' advanced amAIz AI platform, uniting carrier-grade architecture with open-source technology and large language models. Launched in June 2023, the amAlz AI platform offers ready-to-use cases to CSPs and accelerates their time to market. The framework can be used to address multiple challenges across security, data privacy, scalability and data governance.

Amdocs CPQ Pro is a specialized solution designed explicitly for CSPs, offering an array of sophisticated functionalities tailored to their needs. Its telco-specific AI capabilities reduce the overall duration of sales processes, decrease costs and drive increased profitability while unlocking new avenues for revenue generation.

Its seamless integration with sales, ordering, fulfillment and billing systems ensures a smooth end-to-end experience. The solution also features partner ecosystem monetization that enables CSPs to integrate products, services, or technologies from their partners into their own solutions. This collaboration allows CSPs to access a broader range of capabilities and resources, enhancing the value they provide to their customers. The solution can also support a wide range of businesses due to its ability to serve from simple to complex orders.

Amdocs is benefiting from its three-fold AI strategy that includes the integration of AI into its Customer Experience Solutions platform. Secondly, it is leveraging generative AI and its telecommunication expertise to address the challenges prevailing in the industry. Lastly, it is collaborating with the industry leaders in the AI field to expand its reach. Moreover, the company believes that investment in generative AI-enabled solutions will provide it with more opportunities for margin expansion in the long run.

Nonetheless, DOX’s near-term prospects might be hurt by softening IT spending. Rising interest rates and inflationary pressures are hurting consumer spending. Meanwhile, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. The company has previously pointed out that current macroeconomic uncertainty has begun to weigh on customers’ spending decisions, which is presenting some headwinds to revenue growth. This does not bode well for this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s prospects in the near term.

