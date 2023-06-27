Amdocs (DOX) Enhances Amdocs Network Inventory Solution

Amdocs Limited DOX recently unveiled the evolution of its advanced cloud-agnostic network inventory solution, Amdocs Network Inventory.

Amdocs Network Inventory is a proven and reliable inventory that supports any network, cloud and service, providing the data required to automate operations across networks from a single pane of glass. It simplifies the interaction with service fulfillment, network planning and orchestration with intent-driven design and assign processes, ensuring the efficient allocation of the resources required to deliver and maintain customer service level agreements.

Amdocs Network Inventory supports more than 50 networks globally at present. With the latest evolution, its capabilities are expanded and enhanced to enable seamless end-to-end visibility and control through a centralized and intelligence-infused approach. The solution supports faster time to market for the launch of new digital services with reduced cost and accelerated revenue growth. It can be used as an upgrade path for service providers using Amdocs network solutions, or as a new solution.

Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major companies across the world. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with a 12-month backlog of $4.11 billion, up $20 million sequentially and $220 million year over year.

Currently, DOX's growth momentum is anticipated to continue and courtesy of its initiatives aimed at aiding digital, media and network and cloud transformations of its clients. In May, the company developed new use cases in collaboration with Microsoft MSFT in its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, TX.

Currently available in Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, the Amdocs solutions are built on Azure Private Multi-access Edge Compute and Azure Private 5G Core platforms. The use cases intend to provide a view on how combining private networks, edge computing solutions, the Internet of Things and more together can lead to an advanced digital society. The DOX offering will give real-time environmental and movement data to ensure that cities add intelligent, efficient lighting services, public or private internet access and other city management capabilities.

In March, Colt Technology Services selected Amdocs for the strategic transformation of its core IT systems. Per the contract, DOX delivers an inventory platform that digitalizes and automates Colt's global product and service inventory. In the same month, the company completed a proof of concept with Philippines-based PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. and DOX partner vHive. The proof of concept showcases how service providers can harness autonomous drone technology to transform how they manage and maintain network towers while reducing their carbon footprint.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

While Amdocs has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of DOX and MSFT have gained 14.6% and 28.1%, respectively, over the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Salesforce CRM and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised northward by 12.4% to $1.90 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have moved up by 33 cents to $7.44 in the past 30 days.



CRM's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have gained 20.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised southward from $1.50 to $2.04 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 27.7% to $7.66 in the past 30 days.



NVDA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 0.26%. Shares of the company have soared 154.2% in the past year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.