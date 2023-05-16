Amdocs (DOX) and Microsoft Collaborate on New Use Cases

Amdocs Limited DOX recently developed new use cases in collaboration with Microsoft MSFT in its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, TX.

Currently available in Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace, the Amdocs solutions are built on Azure Private Multi-access Edge Compute and Azure Private 5G Core platforms. The use cases intend to provide a view on how combining private networks, edge computing solutions, the Internet of Things and more together can lead to an advanced digital society.

One of the available use cases includes an end-to-end offering that combines software, connectivity and Juganu-provided physical hardware to enable smart cities. The Amdocs offering will give real-time environmental and movement data to ensure that cities add intelligent, efficient lighting services, public or private internet access and other city management capabilities.

Another use case from the company includes complete augmented reality maintenance and training offering. It enables a remote-assist workflow for field technicians so that they can access centralized expertise to complete their maintenance tasks. The remote expert offers real-time support and training to the field technicians improving the efficiency of the teams.

Amdocs 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox where service providers, enterprises, software vendors and partners incubate new 5G solutions, unveiling new opportunities across industries. It enables enterprises and service providers to experiment in areas, such as private wireless networks, premium 5G services, cloud services, the future of work, industry 4.0 and security. Further, the lab embraces industry standards and organizations like OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project and 3rd Generation Partnership Project.

Amdocs continues to expand its global client base by signing long-term contracts and collaborating with major companies across the world. The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with a 12-month backlog of $4.11 billion, up $20 million sequentially and $220 million year over year.

Currently, Amdocs' growth momentum is anticipated to continue and courtesy of its initiatives aimed at aiding digital, media and network and cloud transformations of its clients. In March, Colt Technology Services selected the company for strategic transformation of its core IT systems. Per the contract, DOX delivers an inventory platform that digitalizes and automates Colt's global product and service inventory.

In the same month, the company completed a proof of concept with Philippines-based PLDT's wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. and Amdocs’ partner vHive. The proof of concept showcases how service providers can harness autonomous drone technology to transform how they manage and maintain network towers while reducing their carbon footprint.

In February, Amdocs unveiled a Customer Engagement Platform with Microsoft. This platform was to empower service providers for improving their engagement and end-user experiences and journeys across all channels and applications, streamlining business processes, monetizing innovative 5G use cases and accelerating the move to the cloud while leveraging the world’s leading AI capabilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.