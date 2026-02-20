AMD vs. Broadcom: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?

Key Points

Both AMD and Broadcom had record revenue years in 2025.

Broadcom's diversified portfolio gives it multiple growth levers for the next several years.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

Fortunes have already been made in the chip and semiconductor industries, and investors in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are very much part of the boom. Both companies are on a strong upward trajectory, but have experienced significant pullbacks as the broader tech sector grappled with questions surrounding AI and its inevitable disruptions. The future looks bright for AMD and Broadcom, but which one will dominate the next decade?

The case for AMD

AMD had quite the year. In 2025, the company posted record full-year revenue of $34.6 billion, gross margin of 50%, and earnings per share of $2.65. The company also anticipates the momentum will continue through this current year. For the first quarter of 2026, the company believes it could reasonably achieve 32% growth and a non-GAAP gross margin of 55%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

AMD boasts some serious customers and partnerships, including with OpenAI and Oracle. The company is also planning to launch its 'Helios' server-scale AI system later this year.

AMD's stock remains expensive, even after the recent tech stock slide. The company's trailing P/E ratio is still a very high 79.

The case for Broadcom

Broadcom is one of just a handful of trillion-dollar companies in the world. Much like AMD, Broadcom had a banner year in 2025. The company posted record revenues, and the outlook for the first quarter of 2026 suggests it will continue to build on that momentum.

The company has an AI-specific backlog of approximately $73 billion. Broadcom's stock is also expensive. Its trailing P/E is slightly lower than AMD's, but still high at 68.

The ultimate winner

The outlook for AMD is promising, but Broadcom has the slight edge here. The company has a diversified portfolio across custom chips, networking, and enterprise software, providing multiple growth engines. Broadcom is poised to dominate the next decade.







Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,595!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,152,356!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 899% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Catie Hogan has positions in Oracle. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.