AMD, U.S. Energy Department Partner On $1 Bln AI Supercomputer Project At Oak Ridge

October 28, 2025 — 02:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Tuesday announced partnership to develop two next-generation supercomputers — Lux and Discovery — at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

Together, the systems represent a $1 billion public-private investment aimed at advancing U.S. leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The Lux AI system, developed by ORNL, AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), will launch in 2026 as the first U.S. AI Factory supercomputer. Powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and Pensando networking, Lux will expand the DOE's AI capabilities and drive innovation in energy, medicine, materials, and advanced manufacturing.

Discovery, built by DOE, ORNL, HPE, and AMD, uses AMD EPYC "Venice" CPUs and Instinct MI430X GPUs, is designed for sovereign AI and scientific computing.

"Discovery and Lux will leverage AMD's high-performance and AI computing technologies to advance the most critical U.S. research priorities in science, energy, and medicine - demonstrating the power of public-private partnership at their best," said Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD.

