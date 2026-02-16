AMD, Tata Consultancy Services Expand Collaboration

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) have expanded strategic collaboration. TCS, through its subsidiary HyperVault AI Data Center, and AMD will codevelop a rack-scale AI infrastructure design based on the AMD Helios platform in support of India's AI initiatives. Helios is purpose-built to deliver a rack-scale AI platform supporting sovereign AI factories.

The companies will offer an AI-ready data center blueprint supporting up to 200 MW of capacity and will work with hyperscalers and AI companies to accelerate data center build-outs in India.

At last close, AMD shares were trading at $207.32.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.