AMD Strengthens Amazon's EC2 Instances With EPYC Processors

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently expanded collaboration with Amazon’s AMZN AWS with the launch of new Amazon EC2 instances powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, which deliver better performance than their predecessors and offer greater efficiency for various applications.

The new instances include Amazon EC2 M7a — suitable for general-purpose workloads such as financial applications, simulation modeling and gaming; and EC2 Hpc7a — designed for tightly coupled high-performance computing workloads such as computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, molecular dynamics and computational chemistry.

Combined with the power of full 4th Gen EPYC performance per core and AWS Nitro System, both M7a and Hpc7a instances allow for fast and low-latency internode communications. This will enable customers to do more across a wide range of workloads while optimizing their businesses.

With the launch of new instances, AWS customers continue to leverage the performance, scalability and efficiency of AMD EPYC processors. AMD and Amazon’s cloud arm AWS offer more than 100 EPYC processor-based instances for different workloads, expanding their collaboration.

Robust Product Portfolio to Aid AMD’s Prospects

AMD benefits from a strong product portfolio operating in Data Center, Client, Gaming and Embedded segments. Its shares have surged 62.8% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 32.3%.

Strong adoption for its fourth-gen EPYC processors in various end-markets has been a significant growth driver in second-quarter 2023. Companies like Amazon, Hewlett Packard HPE and Super Micro Computer SMCI have leveraged AMD EPYC processors to meet the demands of increasing workload complexity and enable the next generation of data center innovation.

In June 2023, HPE integrated a range of EPYC Embedded processor models into its storage solution to reduce overall system energy costs and lead towards advanced storage with new performance levels and I/O agility in a power-optimized profile.



AMD and Supermicro feature a long-standing collaboration to deliver high-performance and efficient servers for various applications. With the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, SMCI expands its data center optimized total IT solutions ideal for a wide range of AI applications.



AMD has been benefitting from the launch of new AI workloads, bolstering its portfolio for generative AI. Further, the strengthening of PC and server markets and acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando has been acting in favour of the company.



For third-quarter 2023, AMD expects to witness growth in Client segments, partially offset by a decline in the Gaming and Embedded components on a year-over-year basis.



Sequentially, Client and Data Center segment revenues are expected to grow double-digit. However, Gaming and Embedded segment revenues are expected to decline.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects third-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.7 billion (+/-$300 million), indicating year-over-year growth of 2.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.71 billion, suggesting growth of 2.52% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for third-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.49%.

