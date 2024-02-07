AMD Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Fool.com contributor Parkev Tatevosian reviews the quarterly earnings of AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, which is rated as one of his top stocks to buy in 2024.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 4, 2024. The video was published on Feb. 6, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Advanced Micro Devices made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2024

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.