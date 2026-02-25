Is AMD Stock Going to $300 After the Meta Platforms Deal?

Key Points

Meta's latest contract with AMD is likely to accelerate its growth from 2026.

It won't be surprising to see AMD outperforming analysts' expectations this year, paving the way for impressive upside in the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shot up nearly 9% on Feb. 24 following the announcement of a partnership with tech giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) that could give the chip designer a massive boost.

Meta Platforms is focused on an aggressive build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which is why it has been striking deals with leading AI chip designers. Just recently, Meta said that it will be procuring millions of chips from AMD rival Nvidia this year. So, its latest deal with AMD isn't surprising as it looks to get its hands on more computing power.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The good news for AMD investors is that the size of the Meta deal could supercharge its growth. But will it be enough for AMD stock to hit $300? Let's find out.

The Meta Platforms contract could be a game-changer for AMD

AMD and Meta have entered into a "definitive multi-year, multi-generation partnership to deploy up to 6 gigawatts" of AMD's Instinct data center graphics processing units (GPUs). The contract will kick in from the second half of 2026, when Meta will start deploying AMD's MI450 data center accelerators to support the build-out of the first gigawatt (GW) of the "Magnificent Seven" company's infrastructure.

Reuters reports that the deal will run for the next five years, indicating that AMD could sell an average of 1.2 GW of its AI GPUs to Meta each year. Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at British financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown, told Reuters that AMD could generate an impressive $60 billion in revenue over the five-year term of the deal.

The actual figure, however, could be higher. That's because the construction of a 1 GW AI data center reportedly costs $35 billion, according to Bernstein Research. What's worth noting is that 60% of this spending goes toward buying chips to power the data center. So, a 1 GW AI data center needs around $20 billion worth of chips, indicating that AMD's potential revenue from this deal could be much larger.

Will it be enough to send this AI stock to $300?

We have already seen that AMD stock received a big bump following the Meta deal. It is now trading at around $214 a share, about 40% below the $300 mark. This new deal is likely to give AMD's growth a nice shot in the arm in the second half of the year.

Analysts are predicting a 59% spike in AMD's earnings this year to $6.62 per share. However, it may end up doing better than that, driven by the Meta contract. Stronger-than-expected earnings growth for the rest of the year could send AMD stock soaring.

AMD stock has a 12-month median price target of $298, according to 57 analysts covering it. It can easily exceed that mark and head past $300 this year as heavy spending on AI data centers is likely to supercharge its earnings growth beyond Wall Street's expectations.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.