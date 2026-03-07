Is AMD Stock Going to $300?

Key Points

With the upcoming MI450 release this year, AMD could potentially be in a position to challenge Nvidia.

The company predicts a 35% compound annual growth rate for revenue over the next three years.

In 2026, evaluating Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has arguably become a struggle for investors. After almost returning to its all-time high in January, its most recent earnings report appeared to disappoint investors, leading to a 25%-plus decline from the stock's October 2025 all-time high price. It now trades around $196 a share.

Despite the recent drop, the 2025 surge has some investors wondering if AMD stock could reach $300 per share. There are reasons to believe that milestone could come in 2026, and here's why.

Where AMD stock stands

AMD is a semiconductor company specializing primarily in the design and sale of CPUs, GPUs, and embedded chips. Although it still drives significant revenue from all of those business segments, the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market is its largest and fastest-growing. Management is forecasting a 35% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years for AMD. That CAGR rises to 60% for the data center segment, which designs AI chips. Although Nvidia leads the AI chip market, AMD is emerging as the second-most prominent company in this area.

AMD has historically been adept at catching up to competitors, and AI chips are no exception. The MI450 will have a 2-nanometer node thanks to its work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, an advantage over Nvidia's Vera Rubin, which will run on the 3nm node. Moreover, AMD's MI450 chip just delivered its first megadeal, as Meta Platforms has agreed to a $100 billion deal where Meta will purchase 6 gigawatts of custom AMD Instinct MI450 GPUs and sixth-gen AMD EPYC CPUs.

This includes a performance-based warrant for Meta to purchase up to 160 million AMD shares, about 10% of the current total shares. AMD made a similar deal with OpenAI for another 160 million shares. Admittedly, those deals could be somewhat dilutive in later years, but they are undoubtedly a huge step forward for its business.

The numerical path higher for AMD

AMD is coming close to its growth target fast. In 2025, revenue of almost $35 billion rose 34% from year-ago levels. With that, AMD kept cost and expense growth in check and earned additional income from investors. Thus, its $4.3 billion in net income in 2025 increased by 164% yearly.

Looking forward, analysts forecast 34% revenue growth again in 2026. Additionally, they predict the growth rate will rise, bringing a 43% revenue increase in 2027, a factor that should further fuel stock price growth.

Valuations are also unlikely to stop the surge. Even though AMD's P/E ratio is at 74, its forward P/E ratio of 30 is arguably low, assuming it can meet or exceed growth forecasts. That indicates AMD could reach $300 per share this year without needing an excessively high valuation.

Is AMD going to $300 per share?

AMD is on track to deliver the growth it needs to surge to $300 per share and likely beyond.

Aside from the high interest in the MI450, AMD remains a diversified growth business on track to deliver gains from AI chips and its other products.

Admittedly, the P/E ratio may appear high. Still, the much lower forward P/E ratio and the fact that its 34% revenue growth is on track to accelerate next year should provide the needed tailwinds to reach the $300-per-share milestone.

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

