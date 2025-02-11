AMD Signs Letter of Intent with CEA for Advanced AI Computing Collaboration

AMD and CEA will collaborate on advanced AI computing technologies, emphasizing energy efficiency and future system architectures.

AMD has signed a Letter of Intent with France's Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA) to collaborate on advanced technologies and architectures for AI computing. This partnership aims to develop energy-efficient systems to support intensive AI workloads across various fields, including energy and medicine. As part of this collaboration, AMD and CEA will organize a symposium in 2025 to engage European stakeholders and global tech providers in discussions about the future of AI compute technologies. Both organizations emphasize the importance of international cooperation in advancing AI innovation and addressing the demands of future AI workloads.

AMD has signed a Letter of Intent with CEA to collaborate on advanced AI computing technologies, marking a significant partnership that enhances its position in the AI industry.

The collaboration focuses on energy-efficient systems, addressing critical needs for compute-intensive AI workloads, which could lead to innovative breakthroughs in various sectors such as energy and medicine.

AMD and CEA are planning a symposium in 2025, which will facilitate international engagement and positioning AMD as a leader in shaping future AI computing technologies.

This partnership underscores AMD's commitment to international collaboration, enhancing its reputation and influence in global AI innovation efforts, particularly between the U.S. and Europe.

The announcement of the collaboration could indicate that AMD recognizes a significant gap in its current AI computing capabilities, prompting the need for external partnership rather than relying solely on internal development.

The event seems to focus heavily on international collaboration, which may raise concerns about AMD's competitiveness in the AI field domestically if it relies on partnerships with foreign institutions.

The emphasis on energy-efficient systems may suggest that AMD faces ongoing challenges with energy consumption in its current product lines, highlighting potential shortcomings that could affect market perception.

What is the purpose of the collaboration between AMD and CEA?

The collaboration aims to advance technologies and architectures for energy-efficient AI computing systems.

When is the planned symposium on AI compute?

The symposium is scheduled for 2025 and will involve European stakeholders and global technology providers.

How will the AMD and CEA partnership benefit AI research?

This partnership intends to enhance system architectures to meet the demands of future AI workloads across various industries.

What industries will benefit from the AMD-CEA collaboration?

The collaboration will support AI workloads in fields such as energy and medicine, among others.

What does this collaboration signify for international cooperation?

This effort highlights AMD's commitment to global collaboration in high-performance computing and AI innovation.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AMD





(NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives (CEA) of France to collaborate on the advanced technologies, component and system architectures that will shape the future of AI computing. The collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to push the boundaries on energy-efficient systems needed to support the world’s most compute-intensive AI workloads in fields from energy to medicine.





Through this initiative, AMD and CEA will engage in a structured collaboration, focused on technological advancements on next generation AI compute infrastructure. AMD and CEA also are planning a symposium on the future of AI compute in 2025 that will convene European stakeholders and global technology providers, startups, supercomputing centers, universities and policy makers to accelerate collaboration around state-of-the-art and emerging AI computing technologies.





“AI computing continues to drive innovation across industries, and international collaboration is critical to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible," said Ralph Wittig, Corporate Fellow and head of research, AMD. "Through this collaboration with CEA and leading French engineers, we aim to bring cutting-edge AI research closer to real-world applications by advancing system architectures that meet the demands of tomorrow’s AI workloads, while growing the joint research and development opportunities between the U.S. and France.”





“CEA is committed to driving innovation in AI computing by advancing next-generation technologies opening the road for disruptive architectures that balance performance and energy efficiency. Our collaboration with AMD represents a significant step toward fostering international cooperation in high-performance computing, bringing together world-class expertise to address the growing demands of AI workloads," said Julie Galland, Director of the Technological Research division at CEA, "By combining CEA’s research leadership with AMD’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to develop breakthrough solutions that will shape the future of AI computing in Europe and beyond."





This effort underscores the AMD commitment to fostering international collaborations that accelerate AI innovation, making AI more inclusive and sustainable, and strengthening cooperation, in particular, between the United States and European research institutions.







