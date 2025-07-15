AMD To Resume AI Chip Shipments To China As U.S. Eases Export Review

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) said Tuesday it will soon restart shipments of its MI308 artificial intelligence processors to China after receiving clearance from the U.S. Commerce Department to proceed with export license reviews. AMD shares jumped more than 6% on the news.

The company confirmed that it will begin shipments once regulatory approvals are secured. "We applaud the progress made by the Trump administration in advancing trade negotiations and its commitment to U.S. AI leadership," AMD said in a statement.

CEO Lisa Su is also expected to attend an AI-focused event with President Trump in Washington next week, underscoring the industry's efforts to maintain market access in China.

The MI308 chips were specifically designed to comply with U.S. export controls, which were tightened earlier this year over national security concerns. The restrictions have cost AMD an estimated $800 million in lost revenue. Nvidia, AMD's chief rival, also announced plans to resume sales of its H20 AI chips to China after receiving similar assurances from Washington.

The policy shift marks a significant development in the ongoing U.S.-China tech standoff, which has intensified under President Trump's administration. Earlier this year, the White House scrapped Biden-era "AI diffusion" rules in favor of streamlined export regulations, though comprehensive guidelines are still pending.

China remains a critical market for AI chipmakers. Nvidia has previously warned of a $5.5 billion revenue hit from export restrictions, while AMD and others have faced mounting financial pressure.

With the resumption of license reviews, both companies stand to regain access to a key growth market, potentially easing some of the industry's biggest geopolitical headwinds.

