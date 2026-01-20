AMD Rebound Begins: It’s Not Too Late to Get In

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) late 2025 sell-off hit and confirmed its bottom in early 2026, indicating a robust rebound could lie ahead.

The 15% gain posted in the second week of 2026 is only the beginning of a significant movement that will be driven by an upcoming catalyst—the launch of its MI450 products later this year.

The launch will push Advanced Micro Devices into direct competition with NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) for the hyperscale GPU business, which is worth hundreds of billions in revenue.

Analysts and market participants are still unsure how to price in this catalyst, but it's possible that it could accelerate AMD's growth into the triple-digit range and sustain it for several quarters.

As it stands, AMD's revenue growth forecasts in early 2026 look too low. Analysts forecast AMD to sustain only a 30% growth rate in fiscal 2026, then mildly accelerate in fiscal 2027. If this forecast is indeed too low, the stock is positioned for a persistently bullish revision cycle.

This revision cycle may already be underway—after a late-2025 reset, forecasts started rising in early 2026. On this view, AMD trades at about 60x its 2025 forecast but only 10x its 2030 consensus, implying roughly 100% upside to match the average S&P 500 valuation and 200%+ to match blue-chip tech peers.

Analyst Sentiment Trends Support AMD’s Robust Upside Outlook

While analyst price target trends moderated in late 2025, the trend is very bullish and points to significant upside in this market. The early January activity includes two initiations, resulting in a combined Moderate Buy rating and a $260 price target, which extend the trends in place.

The critical takeaways are that coverage continues to swell (up more than 40% year-over-year (YOY) in early January), and the consensus Moderate Buy rating is firming. Buy-side bias is 73%, and there is 20% upside at the midpoint of analyst price targets, with approximately 65% at the high end.

Catalysts to drive sentiment and price trends include the Q4 earnings release scheduled for early February, and the launch of MI450 later in 2026. The forecasts for Q4 2025 look conservative, with recent revision activity mixed, and YOY growth is expected to slow to the mid-20% range.

The likely outcome is that results will outperform the consensus and be compounded by solid guidance. Regarding MI450, reports suggest a release in the first half of 2026, followed by a quick deployment ramp.

Deals with OpenAI and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) could amount to billions in revenue, with initial realization beginning as soon as Q3 2026, then ramping over the subsequent quarters as production ramps and follow-on deals are announced.

Forecasts for GPU demand vary but have only gotten stronger over the past few months. RBC’s mid-January update suggests the GPU market could more than double over the next 2.5 years to $550 billion, with growing backlogs pointing to improved long-term visibility. The push toward model deployment and memory-intensive inference is behind the move, with HBM4 (used prominently in AMD’s MI450 lineup) being a critical component. HBM4 provides the superior capacity and performance required for the most advanced workloads: AMD’s MI450 design and high-density rack configuration are expected to deliver 1.5 times the memory and bandwidth of competing GPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices Positioned to Retest All-Time Highs

AMD’s January price action has it set up to advance 15% and retest its all-time highs, with trends and outlook suggesting a new all-time high could be reached.

In the event AMD remains range-bound, more potent catalysts are still ahead, so the long-term outlook will remain intact. Assuming the market sets a new high in early 2026, a move into the high end of the analyst target range is likely, potentially as high as $320, based on technical projections.

