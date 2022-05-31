AMD Powers World's Fastest Supercomputer With Hewlett Packard

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently announced that it has helped build the world’s fastest and most energy-efficient supercomputer — Frontier. The Frontier supercomputer is powered by AMD’s EPYC CPUs and Instinct Accelerators.

AMD partnered with Hewlett Packard HPE and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to build the Frontier supercomputer, which can make 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 calculations per second.

This is the first time that Oak Ridge National laboratory has submitted the scores of its supercomputer to the Top500 list of 1.1 exaflops, making Frontier the world’s first supercomputer to break the Exascale barrier. Frontier handily beat the competition as its performance is more than double the number two systems and more than the sum of the next seven systems put together in the list.

Frontier secured the top spot in the Green500 list as the most energy-efficient supercomputer delivering 62.68 gigaflops/watt power efficiency from a single cabinet of optimized 3rd Gen EPYC processors and Instinct MI250x accelerators.

AMD Powered HPC Ecosystem Drives Top Line

AMD is leading its peers in high performance computing (HPC) as the company is enabling customers across various fields like manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, climate research, and more to utilize supercomputers for research purposes.

It is worth mentioning that AMD powers five of the top ten most powerful and eight of the top ten most energy-efficient supercomputers globally. CSC’s LUMI supercomputer powered by AMD EPYC and AMD Instinct MI200 systems is third on the Top500 list with 152 petaflops of performance and third on the Green500 list with 51.63 gigaflops/watt power-efficiency, while the Adastra system at GENCI-CINES is 10th on the Top500 list and fourth on the Green500 list.

The Top500 and Green500 lists showcase the growing adoption of AMD solutions for building the HPC ecosystem. On the Top500 list, AMD powers 94 systems, reflecting a massive increase of 95% year over year.

As a result of the strong adoption of AMD EPYC servers Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenues of $2.5 billion were up 88% year over year and 13% sequentially in the first quarter of 2022.

However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has fallen 28.9% compared to the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's decline of 17% and 24.2%, respectively.

AMD faces significant competition from NVIDIA NVDA in the HPC market. NVIDIA’s superchips are benefiting from the rapid proliferation of AI. By applying its CPUs and superchips in AI models, the company is expanding its base in untapped markets like climate science, energy research, space exploration and digital biology.

Companies like Dell Technologies DELL have deployed NVIDIA Grace CPU and Grace Hopper Superchip to servers executing AI and HPC workloads to increase the memory bandwidth and increase energy efficiency.

Although AMD is facing stiff competition in the HPC, a steady stream of new products has been enabling the company to gain a competitive edge over its peers and widen its market share.

