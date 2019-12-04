AMD Launches Mini PCs Powered by Ryzen Embedded Processors

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced that the company is enabling an open ecosystem for OEMs. This will enable the company to create and customize high performance Mini PCs, powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors.



The first OEMs to offer and sell these new Mini PC platforms include ASRock Industrial, EEPD, OnLogic and Simply NUC.



The AMD Ryzen Embedded processors will combine AMD “Zen” CPU and “Vega” GPU architectures. This is likely to enable a seamless integrated SoC solution for modern computing needs. Also, the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 and R1000 processors will enable scalable solutions from 6 watts to 54 watts in a pin compatible package. This is likely to support high resolution, 4K multi-display configurability and high-performance 3D graphics as well as lower replacement cycles and minimize costs.

Catering to Open Software Ecosystem



Ease of use and scalability are prime factors that empower a device. To achieve these standards, the ecosystem supporting the device plays an important role. The new Mini PCs, powered by AMD Ryzen Embedded, will support open software standards by enabling access to an existing embedded processor ecosystem. It will also help OEMs to develop unique and customizable platforms.



Markedly, these Embedded processors are essential to design, engineer and support secure, real-time, scalable IoT solutions



Also, the AMD Ryzen Embedded processors will facilitate growth across a number of software partners with pre-validated packages based on open source software. Moreover, the Mini PCs can create a platform that is well suited for applications that require fast deployment.



Some of the software companies supporting AMD’s ecosystem for Mini PCs include — AlphaInfo, Beechwoods Software and ClearBlade.



Efforts to Boost Presence in PC Business



AMD has been able to attain strong position in the microprocessor and graphics processing markets, courtesy of its focus on new product developments as well as prudent partnerships.



Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Moreover, AMD has been securing notable customer wins on the back of its high-performance portfolio of latest EYPC, Ryzen and Radeon processors. In this context, alliances with Baidu, Microsoft MSFT, Amazon and JD.com bode well.



However, intense competition from Intel INTC and NVIDIA NVDA, which are enhancing their position in supercomputing and HPC market, is a concern.

