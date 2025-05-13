AMD Launches EPYC 4005 Series Processors to Enhance Performance and Efficiency for Small and Medium Businesses

AMD launched EPYC 4005 Series processors, offering performance and efficiency for small businesses and IT service providers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AMD



(NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the launch of



AMD EPYC™ 4005 Series processors



. These purpose-built processors enable right-sized solutions with enterprise-class features and leadership performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.





AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the performance, features and efficiency growing businesses need to power everything from enterprise applications and virtualized environments to dedicated, all-day hosted services in the cloud. Utilizing the same proven and widely deployed AM5 socket used for the AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, the EPYC 4005 Series delivers an innovative compute solution for a broad set of enterprise-class form factors like servers, blades and towers. In testing on the Phoronix test suite, the EPYC 4565P 16-core bests the top-of-stack 6



th



generation Intel Xeon 6300P by 1.83x



1



.





“Growing businesses and dedicated hosters often face significant constraints around budget, complexity, and deployment timelines,” said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “With the latest AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs, we are delivering the right balance of performance, simplicity, and affordability, giving our customers and system partners the ability to deploy enterprise-class solutions that solve everyday business challenges.”







Exceptional Performance and Cost-Efficient Operation







AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors enable a wide array of broadly deployed enterprise solutions and are supported by leading partners and customers including Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MiTAC, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Vultr.





"With AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, Lenovo is providing tailored solutions that prepare small businesses for the AI era,” said Senthil Reddy, Executive Director of Product Management for Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo. “Together, we’re enabling cost-effective, reliable systems that provide enterprise-class features for growing businesses.”





“The AMD EPYC 4005 Series CPUs deliver the compute performance and energy efficiency that our customers have come to expect, in a streamlined platform that supports cost-effective, always-on services,” said Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer, OVHcloud. “Coupled with OVHcloud’s Open and Trusted Cloud infrastructure, these solutions provide outstanding performance price ratio and scalability for innovative and demanding workloads.”





“We’re excited to expand our portfolio with systems powered by AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, bringing new levels of value to customers seeking efficient, cost-optimized performance,” said Vik Malyala, President & Managing Director EMEA, SVP, Technology & AI, Supermicro. “From our 3U MicroCloud multi-node platforms to our 1U and 2U mainstream server families, these solutions offer a compelling mix of performance, power efficiency, and deployment flexibility. With support for technologies like PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, we’re enabling IT administrators to deliver more services at lower latency.”





“Vultr is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Bare Metal and Cloud Compute instances featuring AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “The AMD EPYC 4005 Series provides straightforward deployment, scalability, high clock speed, energy efficiency, and best-in-class performance. Whether you are a business striving to scale reliably or a developer crafting the next groundbreaking innovation, these solutions are designed to deliver exceptional value and meet demanding requirements now and in the future.”











Model









“Zen 5”





Cores /





Threads









L3





Cache





(MB)









Default





TDP (W)









F







Base











(GHz)









F







Max







Boost









(GHz)







2











Price (1KU,









USD)











4565P





16 / 32





64





170





4.3





5.7





$589









4545P





16 / 32





64





65





3.0





5.4





$549









4465P





12 / 24





64





65





3.4





5.4





$399









4345P





8 / 16





32





65





3.8





5.5





$329









4245P





6 / 12





32





65





3.9





5.4





$239









4585PX





16 / 32





128





170





4.3





5.7





$699















Supporting Resources:









Learn more about



AMD EPYC 4005 Series Processors





Learn more about AMD EPYC 4005 Series Processors



Follow AMD on X



X





Follow AMD on X



Connect with AMD on LinkedIn



LinkedIn















About AMD







For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.



website



,



blog



,



LinkedIn



and



X



pages.









AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG Corporation. Other product names used may be trademarks of their respective owners.













1







E4K-021: Geometric Mean of 416 results based on





Phoronix





Test Suite paid testing as of 04/01/2025.









1P 16C AMD EPYC 4565P-powered server (170W TDP, $589 CPU $, 2 x 32GB DRAM-5600MT/s Kingston, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS + 960GB SAMSUNG MZ1L2960HCJR-00A07)









1P 8C Intel Xeon 6369P-powered server (95W TDP, $606 CPU $, 2 x 32GB DRAM-4800MT/s Kingston, 3201GB Micron_7450_MTFDKCC3T2TFS)









Model Geomean Rel2488 Rel6369P









6369P 233.101 1.036 1.000









4565P 426.123 1.894 1.828









AMD 1Ku pricing and Intel ARK.intel.com specifications and pricing as of 4/01/2025. Testing





not





independently verified by AMD.











2







EPYC-018: Max boost for AMD EPYC processors is the maximum frequency achievable by any single core on the processor under normal operating conditions for server systems.









Contact:









Aaron Grabein







AMD Communications





+1 512-602-8950







aaron.grabein@amd.com









Liz Stine







AMD Investor Relations





(720) 652-3965







liz.stine@amd.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.