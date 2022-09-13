AMD Joins PyTorch Foundation to Accelerate AI Adoption

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently announced that it is joining the newly-launched PyTorch foundation as a founding member. The organization is part of the non-profit Linux establishment, created to drive the adoption of artificial Intelligence (AI) by building a sustainable ecosystem of open-source projects with PyTorch, the machine learning (ML) software framework originally developed by Meta Platforms META.

Other founding members of the PyTorch foundation are Amazon, Alphabet’s Google cloud, Microsoft Azure and Nvidia NVDA.

AMD is supporting the PyTorch foundation by working on democratizing state-of-the-art tools, libraries and other components to make its ML innovations accessible to everyone with an array of software and products. These are the AMD ROCm open software platform, Instinct accelerators, Adaptive SoCs and CPUs.

Advanced Micro Devices is constantly developing its ROCm open software platform to meet the growing needs of AI, ML and high-performance computing (HPC) and the recent collaboration with other tech giants to form the PyTorch foundation. This reflects AMD’s growing proliferation to benefit from the rising AI and MI megatrends.

AMD Ventures Into AI Space to Drive Top Line

Shares of AMD have slumped 41.2% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's decline of 27.1% in the year-to-date period.

The stock is suffering from the rising geo-political tensions between the United States and China, the global supply-chain challenges that adversely impacted the semiconductor industry, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

As AMD ventures into the AI and ML space, it is facing increasing pressure from its PyTorch peer Nvidia.

NVDA has been benefiting from the rapid proliferation of AI so far. It has been expanding its base in the untapped markets like climate science, energy research, space exploration and digital biology for a while.

However, AMD is leading its peers in HPC as it is enabling customers across various fields like manufacturing, life sciences, financial services, climate research and more to utilize supercomputers for research purposes.

It is worth mentioning that AMD powers five of the top 10 most powerful and eight of the top 10 most energy-efficient supercomputers, globally.



Recently, Advanced Micro Devices partnered with Hewlett Packard HPE and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory to build the world’s fastest and the most energy-efficient supercomputer, Frontier.



AMD ventured into the AR space via its recent collaboration with META.



Advanced Micro Devices’ alliance with Meta will aid the former in concentrating on the semi-custom chip business. This, in turn, will help AMD expand in the high-growth markets like the Metaverse, which is anticipated to reach a market value of $426.9 billion by 2027, according to Bloomberg.



AMD became Meta's ecosystem partner, while its radio chip Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC will be utilized to develop a Metaverse-ready radio access unit.

Advanced Micro Devices is constantly enhancing the performance of its Ryzen processors to help address rising demand for its Ryzen processors, courtesy of the increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data centers.

AMD which currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) anticipates revenues to improve as it forays into the AI market. AMD expects third-quarter 2022 revenues to be $6.7 billion (+/-$200 million), which indicates growth of 55% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $6.71 billion. You can see see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



