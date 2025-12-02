Markets
AMD

AMD, HPE Team Up On New Rack-Scale AI Platform

December 02, 2025 — 10:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have expanded their partnership to build the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure, announcing a new rack-scale platform called "Helios."

HPE will be one of the first system providers to adopt the architecture, which integrates AMD EPYC CPUs, Instinct GPUs, Pensando networking, and the ROCm open software stack. A custom HPE Juniper Networking switch, developed with Broadcom, will enable high-bandwidth Ethernet connectivity for large AI clusters.

"HPE has been an exceptional long-term partner to AMD, working with us to redefine what is possible in high-performance computing," said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. "With 'Helios', we're taking that collaboration further, bringing together the full stack of AMD compute technologies and HPE's system innovation to deliver an open, rack-scale AI platform that drives new levels of efficiency, scalability, and breakthrough performance for our customers in the AI era."

"Helios" delivers up to 2.9 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance per rack and is built on OCP Open Rack Wide standards to speed customer deployments. HPE plans to offer the system globally in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
HPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.