AMD Expands AI Portfolio With New Ryzen Chips: Can the Tech Deliver?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD is expanding its AI Ryzen portfolio, with the new Ryzen AI 400 Series and Ryzen AI PRO 400 Series desktop processors, as announced at Mobile World Congress. The latest Ryzen AI 400 Series processors will help OEMs, including HP and Lenovo, offer next-gen AI PCs across high-performance desktops, laptops and mobile workstations. AMD is also expanding the Ryzen AI 400 Series mobile portfolio to include workstations.



AMD’s Ryzen AI 400 Series processors are the first for next-generation desktop AI PCs that support Microsoft Copilot+ PC experiences. The processors feature high-performance “Zen 5” central processing unit (CPU) cores with AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and a dedicated AMD XDNA 2 neural processing unit (NPU). The NPUs provide up to 50 TOPS of AI compute, which enables these processors help users run AI assistants and productivity tools locally on the PC, thereby securing data.



AMD is set to benefit from an expanding AI PC portfolio with the launch of the Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 470 that delivers up to 30% faster multithreaded performance compared to Intel’s INTC Core Ultra X7 358. The processor features a high-performance NPU that delivers up to 60 TOPS of AI compute, and leverages advanced on-device AI acceleration to deliver measurable efficiency gains.



The expanding AI PC portfolio is expected to boost AMD’s Client and Gaming segment revenues, which jumped 51% year over year in 2025. For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects strong Client and Gaming segment revenue growth on a year-over-year basis but a decline sequentially due to seasonality.

Tough Competition Hurts AMD’s AI Prospects

Apple AAPL and Intel are notable competitors in the AI PC space.



Apple’s latest M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, built using a new Apple-designed Fusion Architecture, which connects two dies into a single SoC, boost performance. These chips combine two third-generation 3-nanometer (nm) dies with high bandwidth and low latency using advanced packaging. The two dies include a powerful new CPU, a scalable GPU, Media Engine, unified memory controller, Neural Engine and Thunderbolt 5 capabilities.



Intel’s launch of Core Ultra Series 3 processors (codenamed Panther Lake), designed to power a broad spectrum of consumer and commercial AI PCs, gaming devices and edge solutions, has been a noteworthy development.

AMD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMD shares have jumped 104.4% on a trailing 12-month basis, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 31.5%.

AMD Stock’s Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AMD stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 6.86X compared with the broader sector’s 6.20X. AMD has a Value Score of D.

AMD Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, up 3.5% over the past 30 days, suggesting 58% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

