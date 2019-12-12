AMD Augments Graphics Capabilities Through New Radeon GPU

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD recently unveiled a powerful configuration option — AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU. The option is available for the latest Apple AAPL Mac Pro.



The AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU is likely to help Mac Pro users to easily cut through different types of professional visual content creation workloads. This new configuration is a noteworthy addition to the previously-released AMD Radeon Pro Vega II and AMD Radeon Pro 580X GPUs.



Features by the New AMD Radeon GPU



The new AMD Radeon Pro W5700X GPU is built on the advanced and energy efficient AMD RDNA architecture. This new GPU is targeted toward optimized performance, scalability and power efficiency. It provides workstation-class performance for 8K video playback, video editing and effects as well as computationally intensive tasks.



The Radeon Pro W5700X GPU is enabled by 7nm process technology as well as 32GB of advanced GDDR6 memory with upto 448 GB/s bandwidth. Additionally, it is equipped with 40 compute units and delivers up to 9.5 TFLOPS of theoretical single-precision (FP32) floating point performance. These features are likely to deliver ultra-fast transfer speeds that power data-intensive professional applications



The advanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU configurations are likely to enable Mac Pro users tackle heavy workloads, unleash creativity and increase productivity.

Efforts to Boost GPU Market Presence Bodes Well



According to an insight from Allied Market Research, by 2022 the GPU market is expected to reach $157.1 billion at a CAGR of 35.6%. The upside is likely to be driven by constant changes in graphic games, advancement in augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) platform as well as artificial intelligence (AI).



We expect that the growth efforts undertaken by AMD in the GPU arena is likely to yield favorably. Markedly, the company’s Radeon RX 5700 graphics card and third generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors are delivering superior features in gaming and visualization technologies.



Other than AMD, key players in the GPU market are NVIDIA NVDA, Intel INTC, ARM Limited, Broadcom Corporation, Imagination Technologies Group and Qualcomm among others.



Wrapping up



AMD has been able to fortify its position in the microprocessor and graphics processing markets on focus on new product developments as well as prudent partnerships.



Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries is a key catalyst. Moreover, AMD has been securing notable customer wins on the back of its high-performance portfolio of the latest EYPC, Ryzen and Radeon processors. In this context, alliances with Baidu, Microsoft, Amazon and JD.com bode well.



AMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



